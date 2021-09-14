Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $184.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

