Liberum Capital Increases SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 650

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get SThree alerts:

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 576.90 ($7.54) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 505.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 440.36. The firm has a market cap of £770.22 million and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 588 ($7.68).

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.