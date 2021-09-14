Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 4,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,662. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

