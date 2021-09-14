Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post sales of $124.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.60 million and the lowest is $122.00 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $527.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $711.11 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion and a PE ratio of -146.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $128.13.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

