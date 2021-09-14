Lightstreams (PHT) One Day Volume Tops $737.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $940,004.47 and $737.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00143572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00806707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

