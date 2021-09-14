LikeCoin (LIKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52,558.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $27.45 million and approximately $52,558.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,055,195,380 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,867,016 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

