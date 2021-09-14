Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report $12.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.80 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LMST opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.