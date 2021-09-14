Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Buys $50,263.20 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,789.08.

Shares of LMNR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $271.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 121.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

