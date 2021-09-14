LINKA (LINKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $32,667.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00146373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00817221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043440 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

