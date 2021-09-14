LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0184 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $1,518.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

