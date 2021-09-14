Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $5.15 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Liquity has a total market cap of $51.78 million and approximately $933,802.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00010956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00080431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00170378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.39 or 0.99980518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.21 or 0.07212158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.78 or 0.00894621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,048,134 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.