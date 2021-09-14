Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $722.80 million and approximately $801,931.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00144209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00813722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

