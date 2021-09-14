Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $21.85

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $22.60. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 54,257 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.