LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of LivePerson worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 546.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

LPSN stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

