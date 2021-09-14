LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.37 Million

Analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to report sales of $29.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.23 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $118.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.43 million, with estimates ranging from $146.25 million to $148.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million.

LVOX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth $97,000.

LVOX stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.