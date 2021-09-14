Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LVVV remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,358,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,090. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

