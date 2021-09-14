Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 97.1% in August

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,383,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LVVV remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,358,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,090. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile
