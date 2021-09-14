Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.74 price objective (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

LBLCF opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

