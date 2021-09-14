LOCGame Market Cap Reaches $5.61 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, LOCGame has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCGame has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $382,107.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00175180 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.23 or 0.99988369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.89 or 0.07139479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00863543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002857 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 35,845,863 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

