Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $92,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,806,000 after purchasing an additional 91,057 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $346.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $399.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.