Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

