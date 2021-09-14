Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) vs. TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Head to Head Survey

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and TAAT Global Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.70 -$35.45 million $0.03 876.67 TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

TAAT Global Alternatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Logan Ridge Finance and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.67%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

