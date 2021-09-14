Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LZAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

