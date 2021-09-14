Loom Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.96 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $104.45 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00142872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.89 or 0.00807020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043794 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

