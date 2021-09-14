Loopring [NEO] (LRN) One Day Volume Tops $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00169131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.95 or 0.99659939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.54 or 0.07029873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00879991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.