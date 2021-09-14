L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 2,280.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

LRLCY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.96. 59,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,927. The company has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $95.36.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

