Lorrence T. Kellar Sells 2,500 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AKR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 315,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,916. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,500,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKR. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.