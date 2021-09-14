Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.27. The company had a trading volume of 90,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

