Lua Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lua Swap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

