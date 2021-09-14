LunchMoney Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,004.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $448,646.08 and $2,004.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

