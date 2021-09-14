Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUN. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.81.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,610. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.59. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.