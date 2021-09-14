Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.40. 4,490,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 12,190,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.