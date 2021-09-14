Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 4,939 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

