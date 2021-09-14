Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNONF remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

