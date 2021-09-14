Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CNONF remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.49.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
