Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 519.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MACE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 40,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

