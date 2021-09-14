MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $434,135.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00.
MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. 344,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,467. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
