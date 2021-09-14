MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $434,135.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. 344,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,467. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

