Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.28. Approximately 17,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,238,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.13 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,142 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 103.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Magnite by 96.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

