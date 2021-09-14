Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Trading 2.2% Higher

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$107.32 and last traded at C$107.32. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.42.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.