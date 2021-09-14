MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.80% of MakeMyTrip worth $25,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

