MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 5.9%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.01. 108,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,549,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $8,488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,983 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

