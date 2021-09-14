Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $60.15

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €60.15 ($70.76) and traded as low as €51.80 ($60.94). Manz shares last traded at €52.90 ($62.24), with a volume of 19,492 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $403.70 million and a P/E ratio of 39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.39.

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

