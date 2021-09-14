Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Up 1,920.3% in August

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,000 shares, an increase of 1,920.3% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MPCMF stock remained flat at $$1.48 on Tuesday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

