Mark L. Shifke Acquires 28,435 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 540,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,724. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

