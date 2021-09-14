MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $432.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,982. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.11 and a 200-day moving average of $480.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $429.15 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

