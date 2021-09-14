Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Update

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,523,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MWWC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,631,224. Marketing Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Marketing Worldwide
