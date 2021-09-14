Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Update

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,523,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MWWC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,631,224. Marketing Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is an automotive company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, painting and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive after market industry and provides design services for automobile manufacturers. The firm’s products include blow molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body side moldings, and interior dash components.

