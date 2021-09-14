MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 8,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,018,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

MKTW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in MarketWise by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

