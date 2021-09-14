Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MKFG stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Markforged has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

