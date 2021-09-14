Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.25

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 17846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 128.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

