Marlin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $184.67 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $82.10 million and $184.67 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00122550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.25 or 0.99998054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.06 or 0.07208883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00872714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

