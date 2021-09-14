Marlin Market Capitalization Achieves $86.29 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $86.29 million and approximately $181.11 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00079018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00120299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00170310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,093.88 or 0.99386128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.26 or 0.07174129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00910004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

