Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Marriott International worth $75,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

